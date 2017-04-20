|
PRESS RELEASE
Drought-Ravaged Somalia on the Verge of Famine; Millions at Risk
April 20, 2017 (EIRNS)—According to the latest report from the international aid group Save the Children, Somalia is on the verge of a mass famine. The group, in its latest survey, noted "life-threatening malnutrition rates are rising sharply. We are on the brink of a massive catastrophe in Somalia with the death of three quarters of the country’s livestock, a rapid increase of children suffering severe malnutrition, and the depletion of water stores in dozens of communities," said Hassan Saadi Noor, Save the Children’s Somalia country director, who said "he fears seeing children dying in significant numbers," Associated Press reported.
Noor also pointed out that more than half of the population of Somalia, around 6.2 million, needed immediate lifesaving assistance as a result of drought in the country, while a further 8.3 million living in countries like Kenya and Ethiopia, including those stranded in refugee camps, needed urgent help, according to a report from Iran’s PressTV.
