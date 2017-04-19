PRESS RELEASE Secretary Mattis: U.S. Working with China To ‘Denuclearize Korean Peninsula’ April 19, 2017 (EIRNS)—U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said yesterday that the failed North Korean missile test over the weekend was an attempt to "provoke something," but that the United States will work with China to try to reduce tensions. Speaking with reporters on his way to the Middle East, Mattis said the most recent test missile was not an intercontinental ballistic missile, but is nevertheless a reckless move. "It shows why we are working so closely right now with the Chinese ... to try to get this under control and aim for the denuclearized Korean Peninsula," Mattis said. Commenting on Mattis’s statement, Lyndon LaRouche said it was a reasonable statement, and that working with China is the way to deal with the situation.