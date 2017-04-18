|
PRESS RELEASE
Normandy Four Affirm Ceasefire, Then London Hosts Poroshenko To Speak Against Russia
April 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Normandy Four leaders—Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, French President François Hollande, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel—spoke by phone yesterday.
the Kremlin reported.
Immediately after the phone call, the Ukrainian presidential office reported that Poroshenko would be going to London on April 18-19 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Theresa May. On his schedule while in London is the delivery of a speech April 19, titled "Battle for Ukraine: Leadership and Solidarity Against Aggression," at the Royal Institute for International Affairs, also known as Chatham House. The RIIA advance notice condemns how,