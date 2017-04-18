|
PRESS RELEASE
Japanese Politician Calls for Dialogue with North Korea To Resolve Tensions; Abe Did Not Endorse U.S. Strike on Syria
April 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—Muneo Suzuki, the head of the New Party Daichi of Japan and unofficial advisor to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, called for dialogue with North Korea in order to resolve the tensions of the Korean Peninsula.
Suzuki told the Russian Izvestia newspaper. He also pointed out the important roles of the United States and China in solving the North Korean nuclear issue.
Suzuki also has clarified the important point, that Prime Minister Abe did not endorse the U.S. strike on Syria. Suzuki told Izvestia April 18,
Suzuki said, Abe "did not mention that at all." (Media had reported that Trump had thanked Abe for Japan’s support.) Suzuki went on to say that he had told Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov that Abe had "taken into account the Russian factor." Abe is scheduled to visit Russia on April 27-28.