PRESS RELEASE Chinese Foreign Minister Previews the May Silk Road Summit; Will Reshape the Global Economy April 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—In preparation for the One Belt, One Road summit to be held on May 14-15, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today described the schedule and topics to be covered, and the stunning global representation that will be present in Beijing. Wang said that the heads of state of 28 nations have confirmed their participation in the event, including the presidents of Argentina, Belarus, Chile, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Laos, the Philippines, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, and the prime ministers of Cambodia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Malaysia, Mongolia, Pakistan, Poland, Serbia, Spain, Sri Lanka, and the Myanmar state counselor. He said that London, Paris, and Berlin plan to send high-level representatives rather than heads of state, due to their elections. All told, more than 1,200 delegates will attend the forum, officials report, from 110 nations, and more than 60 international organizations. One would assume there is still time for President Trump to submit his registration. Minister Wang said China is working with countries along the Belt and Road routes on nearly 20 action plans, concerning infrastructure, energy and resources, production capacity, trade, and investment. China expects to sign cooperation agreements with nearly 20 countries at the forum, he said. China will also work to build an international cooperation platform for science, technology, and environmental protection, and enhanced exchanges and training of talent. On the first day of the summit, Wang said, there will be an opening ceremony, attended by President Xi, which will include a speech by Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli. This will be followed by "high-level meetings," and also six parallel panel sessions. President Xi will also host a roundtable summit on the second day, to include participation by heads of state, the UN Secretary General, the World Bank president, and IMF director Christine LaGarde. The goal is to issue a document defining goals and principles to refine cooperation. Putting to rest any doubt about China/Russia relations as fallout from recent British geopolitical attempted sabotage, Minister Wang said, "As for Russia and China, we, the leaders of our countries, have agreed on conjugating the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union] and One Belt, One Road." Wang also said China "greets with fervor" the decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin" in his participation, which "testifies to a high level of relations between our countries." He said that Germany and France expressed their desire to attend the Belt and Road Forum, but their leaders are unable to attend due to the elections in these states; however, he said, London, Paris, and Berlin plan to send their high-level representatives. Wang insisted the absence of some Western leaders not be politicized. "This is the economic initiative and it deals with the economic cooperation, so we do not want it to be politicized." Reuters coverage politicizes non-attendance like hell, in the textbook British color-revolution mode. Reuters writes that "diplomatic sources said the presence of Putin and other leaders from countries with dubious human rights records, like the Philippines and Central Asian states, had contributed to a reluctance among Western leaders to attend."