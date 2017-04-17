PRESS RELEASE Russia Demands Answers from British on Idlib Chemical Tests—Done by Brits Only! April 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke out today against the United Kingdom’s UN Ambassador Matthew Rycroft’s pronouncement at the UN Security Council that samples from the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province on April 4 were Sarin gas. "There is an interesting coincidence—the British lead the fact-finding mission, they have not told anyone what this mission is doing, but the U.K. researchers have already examined the samples. I think that we are lodging a request to see what is going on today," said Lavrov at a press conference. He also pointed out that two fact-finding departments of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) were headed by U.K. nationals, which "does not really comply with the principles of an international organization which envisages the structure of all the bodies as balanced as possible." "We will not let efforts taken for the political regulation of the Syrian Arab Republic be undermined," Lavrov insisted.