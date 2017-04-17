|
PRESS RELEASE
Russia Demands Answers from British on Idlib Chemical Tests—Done by Brits Only!
April 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke out today against the United Kingdom’s UN Ambassador Matthew Rycroft’s pronouncement at the UN Security Council that samples from the alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province on April 4 were Sarin gas.
said Lavrov at a press conference.
He also pointed out that two fact-finding departments of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) were headed by U.K. nationals, which
"We will not let efforts taken for the political regulation of the Syrian Arab Republic be undermined," Lavrov insisted.