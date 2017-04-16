|
PRESS RELEASE
Senator Cantwell Issues Call for Mass Support for Glass-Steagall
April 16, 2017 (EIRNS)—On April 12, various media received a message from the Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), calling for mass support for S.881, the Senate bill for a 21st Century Glass-Steagall Act. Cantwell, along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. John McCain (R-Ark.), and Sen. Angus King (I-Me.), introduced the bill on April 6. She is now issuing a petition for circulation among the citizenry of the nation. Rep. Marcy Kaptur’s bill for restoring Glass-Steagall (the Return to Prudent Banking Act—H.R. 790) already has 43 sponsors in the House.
Other petition campaigns on Glass-Steagall are already underway, including one by a coalition of groups, led by the AFL-CIO, the American Federation of Teachers, and Americans for Financial Reform; it reportedly has surpassed 250,000 signatures on the Internet. Progressive Democrats from Ohio and the LaRouche Political Action Committee are also conducting petition campaigns to hold President Trump to his promise to support Glass-Steagall.
Cantwell intends to submit the petition signatures to the Republican and Democratic leaderships of the House and Senate, and the relevant committees on banking and finance.
The petition (which can be signed) reads in part: