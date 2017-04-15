|
PRESS RELEASE
Gorbachev: The Cold War Could Turn Hot
April 15, 2017 (EIRNS)—Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, warned in an interview with the German tabloid Bild Zeitung, that a Cold War is ongoing and it could turn hot.
he said.
When asked if this Cold War could turn hot, he said: "Well, anything is possible if we just keep watching, sit back and do nothing."
Prior to this, Gorbachev had charged repeatedly that the West did not treat Russia as an equal after the end of the Cold War. Many people in the West, he said,
He reminded his interviewer that, in the 1980s, the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. "took unprecedented steps together," referring to the nuclear agreements that resulted in a reduction of the nuclear potentials of both nations by 80%.
he said. "The principle of equality in international relations was forgotten, and thus we all ended up where we are today."