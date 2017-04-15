PRESS RELEASE New Congressional Moves Against Saudi Genocide In Yemen April 15, 2017 (EIRNS)—Four U.S. Senators—Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Al Franken (D-Minn.)—have introduced a resolution that would limit U.S. support for the Saudi war in Yemen. "The United States has no business supplying a military that targets civilians or enables terrorist groups to thrive, but that’s exactly what we’re doing right now in Yemen," Murphy said in a statement posted on his Senate office website. "The Saudis are important partners in the Middle East, but they have continued to disregard our advice when it comes to target selection and civilian protection." The bipartisan legislation will require the President to formally certify that the government of Saudi Arabia is demonstrating an ongoing effort to target terrorist groups, minimize harm to civilians, and facilitate humanitarian assistance before Congress can consider the sale or transfer of air-to-ground munitions to Saudi Arabia, before the Congress will consider further arms sales. Fifty-five members of the House have also reportedly written to Trump calling for an end both to U.S. refueling for Saudi coalition warplanes and to logistical assistance for the Saudi-led bombings in Yemen, and they said Trump must seek Congressional approval before he deepens U.S. military involvement, reports Defense News. This all comes as the administration is considering supporting a Saudi-led assault on the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, which is controlled by the Houthis and is really the only serious deepwater port for the entire country. On April 12, the World Food Program warned that 9 million Yemenis are in urgent need of food assistance. At the same time, 38 NGOs signed a letter to President Trump calling on him to reconsider supporting the assault on Hodeidah.