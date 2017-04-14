|
PRESS RELEASE
Nuclear Chicken Game on the Korean Peninsula
April 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—With the U.S.S. Carl Vinson carrier strike group scheduled to arrive off the Korean peninsula this weekend, and the North Korean government weighing the option of conducting a sixth nuclear test on April 15, on the occasion of the Day of the Sun national celebrations, British psychos in the U.S. intelligence community and media have decided to escalate for a full-scale nuclear chicken game.
On the evening of April 13, NBC broke a story based on conversations with "multiple senior U.S. intelligence officials," that the United States is prepared to launch
The NBC report went on to list the available American assets for such a strike: two destroyers are in the area, capable of shooting Tomahawk cruise missiles that could hit North Korea’s nuclear test site; B-52 bombers are based in Guam; and the Carl Vinson strike group steaming towards the Korean peninsula.
The NBC report authors, and their sources, know perfectly well that they are engaging in a provocative nuclear chicken game: "The U.S. is aware that simply preparing an attack increases the danger of provoking a large conflict, multiple sources told NBC News." They then go on to quote an unnamed senior intelligence official:
—a reference to the White House.
Fortunately, not everyone in the U.S. military and intelligence community is quite that crazy. Within hours of the NBC provocation, CBS reported that
Lyndon LaRouche today concurred: Don’t play with the situation, he warned. There are rage balls involved, and the situation has to be softened up and calmed down with alternatives other than war.