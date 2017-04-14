PRESS RELEASE Nuclear Chicken Game on the Korean Peninsula April 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—With the U.S.S. Carl Vinson carrier strike group scheduled to arrive off the Korean peninsula this weekend, and the North Korean government weighing the option of conducting a sixth nuclear test on April 15, on the occasion of the Day of the Sun national celebrations, British psychos in the U.S. intelligence community and media have decided to escalate for a full-scale nuclear chicken game. On the evening of April 13, NBC broke a story based on conversations with "multiple senior U.S. intelligence officials," that the United States is prepared to launch "a preemptive strike with conventional weapons against North Korea, should officials become convinced that North Korea is about to follow through with a nuclear weapons test." The NBC report went on to list the available American assets for such a strike: two destroyers are in the area, capable of shooting Tomahawk cruise missiles that could hit North Korea’s nuclear test site; B-52 bombers are based in Guam; and the Carl Vinson strike group steaming towards the Korean peninsula. The NBC report authors, and their sources, know perfectly well that they are engaging in a provocative nuclear chicken game: "The U.S. is aware that simply preparing an attack increases the danger of provoking a large conflict, multiple sources told NBC News." They then go on to quote an unnamed senior intelligence official: "It’s high stakes. We are trying to communicate our level of concern and the existence of many military options to dissuade the North first. It’s a feat that we’ve never achieved before, but there is a new sense of resolve there’ " —a reference to the White House. Fortunately, not everyone in the U.S. military and intelligence community is quite that crazy. Within hours of the NBC provocation, CBS reported that "Other sources also came forward to challenge NBC’s original report. Fox News’ national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin tweeted, ‘Multiple [senior] defense officials say this report is ‘wildly wrong,’ ‘crazy.’ Pentagon pushing back on NBC report, call it ‘extremely dangerous.’ " Lyndon LaRouche today concurred: Don’t play with the situation, he warned. There are rage balls involved, and the situation has to be softened up and calmed down with alternatives other than war.