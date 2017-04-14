|
PRESS RELEASE
Assad, Lavrov: The ‘Chemical Weapon’ Incident Was Staged To Push Regime Change
April 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—In a 40-minute interview with Agence France Presse, his first since the April 4 chemical weapon incident, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad categorically denied that Syria had carried out the attack.
"Definitely, 100% for us, it’s a fabrication," he stated. All of the so-called "evidence" presented, including videos of dying children, is fake. "We don’t know whether those dead children were killed in Khan Sheikhoun. Were they dead at all?" Assad added:
He urged that an impartial international investigation be conducted, warning:
American statesman Lyndon LaRouche concurred that Assad’s evaluation is "highly plausible."
Similarly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a press conference after meeting with his Syrian and Iranian counterparts today.
"There is growing evidence that this [the American attack] was staged," he stated. "There are too many inconsistencies, discrepancies in the version used to justify the April 7 aggressive action." Lavrov said this was an attemt at regime-change in Syria, and reported that since Russia presented evidence to the OPCW [Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons] that the anti-Assad opposition in Syria had used chemical weapons in Aleppo, "no reaction has been recevied from the [OPCW] secretariat."
A day earlier, after a meeting in Moscow with Syria’s foreign minister, Lavrov had stated:
Lavrov added pointedly that progress had been achieved on a negotiated solution in the Astana format, but