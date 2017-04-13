PRESS RELEASE

China Advises Against Use of Force To Denuclearize North Korea

Apr 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—As North Korea prepares to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim ill-Sung, the founder of the state, the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Carl Vinson strike group continues heading to the Sea of Japan amid heightened tensions between the United States and North Korea and following multiple missile tests conducted by the regime this year.

The strike group, comprised of the aircraft carrier and three other ships, had just completed a port visit to Singapore before receiving orders to head into waters east of the Korean peninsula, ABC News reported today. In light of enhanced threat of a war, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned that military force cannot resolve tensions in the region.

On April 12, China’s state-owned People’s Daily urged North Korea not to carry out any more nuclear weapon or missile tests.

"Not only [is] Washington brimming with confidence and arrogance following the missile attacks on Syria, but Trump is also willing to be regarded as a man who honors his promises,"

said People's Daily. On the same day, China’s Foreign Ministry reiterated Beijing’s position of calming the situation via a "dual suspension" of North Korea’s nuclear tests and the United States’ joint military drills with South Korea, Reuters reported.

An editorial today in the state-owned Global Times, published by People's Daily, said:

"As soon as the North Korea complies with China’s declared advice and suspends nuclear activities.... China will actively work to protect the security of a denuclearized North Korean nation and regime."