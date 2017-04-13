|
PRESS RELEASE
British Intelligence Was on Trump’s Case Since 2015
April 13, 2017 (EIRNS) — British Intelligence was spying on the Trump presidential campaign since at least 2015. In what it claims is an "exclusive" story, The Guardian, citing unnamed "senior" sources, writes today that the GCHQ alerted U.S. agencies of contacts between Trump people and alleged Russian agents already in 2015. Of course, The Guardian asserts,
These same sources told The Guardian that "Britain’s spy agencies played a crucial role in alerting their counterparts in Washington to contacts between members of Donald Trump’s campaign team and Russian intelligence operatives.
The British were in fact leading the pack of European-wide intelligence agencies which over the next six months, until summer of 2016, were funneling information to the U.S. agencies. The countries included
Also the Dutch and the French spy agency, the General Directorate for Foreign Security (DGSE) played their role as well. One source told the Guardian, the "the British eavesdropping agency was the ‘principal whistle blower’... GCHQ played an early, prominent role in kick-starting the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation, which began in late July 2016."
The sources lamented that while all this information was "flagged to intelligence officials in the U.S." the latter were "slow to appreciate" this information complaining that
(Unlike the British.)
Ridiculing their U.S. colleagues, the source told the Guardian,
The Guardian writes that
Despite the fact that Brennan tried to mask the British sources, the Guardian said one source told them that Trump subsequently learned of GCHQ’s role.
The is the first mention of Hannigan having been directly involved. On Jan. 23, three days after Trump’s inauguration and shortly after the first allegations that the British were involved in the anti-Trump activity through former MI6 agent Christopher Steele, Hannigan resigned as head of GCHQ, citing "personal reasons."