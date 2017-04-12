PRESS RELEASE Tech Expert Postol: White House Report Contains No Evidence as to Who Is Responsible for April 4 Gas Attack April 12, 2017 (EIRNS)—Professor Theodore Postol, professor emeritus of science, technology, and national security policy at MIT, issued a 14-page document, today, refuting the four-page "dossier" issued by the White House, yesterday, which supposedly proves that the government of Bashar al Assad was responsible for the April 4 chemical weapons attack in Khan Shaykhun, Syria. "I have reviewed the document carefully, and I believe it can be shown, without doubt, that the document does not provide any evidence whatsoever that the U.S. government has concrete knowledge that the government of Syria was the source of the chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun, Syria at roughly 6 to 7 a.m. on April 4, 2017," Postol writes. The evidence that is available, Postol reports, suggests, in fact, that the attack was executed by individuals on the ground, and not from an aircraft. Postol’s own assessment of the imagery used to draw conclusions about the source of the gas is that it "was very likely tampered with or staged, so no serious conclusion could be made from the photographs cited by the White House." "The only indisputable fact stated in the White House report is the claim that a chemical attack using nerve agent occurred in Khan Shaykhun, Syria on that morning," Postol writes. "Although the White House statement repeats this point in many places within its report, the report contains absolutely no evidence that this attack was the result of a munition being dropped from an aircraft. In fact, the report contains absolutely no evidence that would indicate who was the perpetrator of this atrocity." Postol’s report makes use of Google Earth and other images, diagrams, and detailed analysis of the photographs provided by the White House. Postol’s report has been covered by RT, in an article titled "White House claims on Syria chemical attack ’obviously false’—MIT professor," and is being circulated by retired Col. Pat Lang, on his blog, by Paul Craig Roberts, and by others.