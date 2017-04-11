|
Putin Warns of New Syria Provocations, Lays Blame on Obama
April 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that new provocations by terrorists using chemical weapons are being planned to put the blame on Syria. He also took an interesting swipe against former President Barack Obama as responsible for the international support for the U.S. strike against Syria.
In a joint press conference with visiting Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Putin warned:
Putin said the U.S. strike against Syria reminded him of its attack on Iraq in 2003, when the United States launched a military campaign under the unproven pretext of Baghdad’s alleged possession of chemical weapons, Putin said.
The Russian President also warned Trump tht his decision to launch missile strikes on Syria could be used by his political opponents. "If something happens, they will put the whole blame on him," Putin said. "I have no doubt about this."