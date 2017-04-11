PRESS RELEASE

Japan Urges Cooperation with Russia and China over North Korea’s Nuclear Problem

April 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Japanese government hopes for continued cooperation with China and Russia on the problem of North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference today in Tokyo.

"Japan’s fundamental position consists of combining dialogue and pressure," he said.

"As for the international efforts, the case in hand is coordination at the level of the UN Security Council in order to force North Korea to observe [the Council’s] resolutions."

Suga also recalled the six-party talks that embraced North Korea, South Korea, Japan, China, the United States, and Russia:

"Beijing has a very big influence on Pyongyang, and that is why we’d like to continue cooperation with it on the problems related to North Korea,"