PRESS RELEASE
Japan Urges Cooperation with Russia and China over North Korea’s Nuclear Problem
April 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Japanese government hopes for continued cooperation with China and Russia on the problem of North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference today in Tokyo.
"Japan’s fundamental position consists of combining dialogue and pressure," he said.
Suga also recalled the six-party talks that embraced North Korea, South Korea, Japan, China, the United States, and Russia:
he said. "The same goes for Russia, with whom we hope to continue dialogue in the future."