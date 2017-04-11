PRESS RELEASE Former British Ambassador Warns of New ISIS "False Flag" Provocations To Set Up War, à la Iraq April 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—Former British Ambassador to Syria Peter Ford is warning against the rush into war against Syria. Remember the run-up to Iraq, he told BBC in an April 7 interview. The experts, the intelligence agencies and the politicians were convinced that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. "They produced reams of evidence—photographs, diagrams. It was all wrong.... It’s possible that they are wrong in this instance as well, and they are just looking for a pretext to attack Syria." You sound like you "chime with Russia," a "lone voice going against Michael Fallon," BBC goaded him. "I don’t leave my brains at the door when I examine a situation analytically," he responded drily, especially when intelligence experts have an agenda. President Trump’s bombing of Syria "has given Jihadis a thousand reasons to stage fake-flag atrocities," and put the blame on the Syrian government, he added. They did that in August 2016 when they mounted a chlorine attack on civilians. "Mark my words; you are hearing it here. And it will happen, and we will get all the warmongers coming to tell us that Assad is defying us and we must go more heavily into Syria. This will be fake flag.... We will all pay the consequences."