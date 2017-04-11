|
PRESS RELEASE
Former British Ambassador Warns of New ISIS "False Flag" Provocations To Set Up War, à la Iraq
April 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—Former British Ambassador to Syria Peter Ford is warning against the rush into war against Syria. Remember the run-up to Iraq, he told BBC in an April 7 interview. The experts, the intelligence agencies and the politicians were convinced that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.
You sound like you "chime with Russia," a "lone voice going against Michael Fallon," BBC goaded him.
"I don’t leave my brains at the door when I examine a situation analytically," he responded drily, especially when intelligence experts have an agenda.
President Trump’s bombing of Syria "has given Jihadis a thousand reasons to stage fake-flag atrocities," and put the blame on the Syrian government, he added. They did that in August 2016 when they mounted a chlorine attack on civilians.