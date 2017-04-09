|
PRESS RELEASE
Intelligence Professionals Continue To Raise Questions About Phony Briefing to Trump, Syria Policy
April 9, 2017 (EIRNS)—If Western intelligence agencies are to regain any credibility in the aftermath of President Trump’s Thursday night military strike on Syria for a crime it did not commit, they must violate "group-think" and speak out, former British diplomat and senior intelligence professional Alastair Crooke pled in an April 8 posting to Robert Parry’s Consortiumnews online publication.
The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency "almost certainly" knows in detail that the jihadis, not the Syrian regime, were responsible for the chemical weapons attack, Crooke wrote. He specified what the intelligence services "ought to now say," notably using the same five-point evaluation posted the day before by a pseudonymous contributor, Publius Tacitus, to Col. Pat Lang’s (ret.) "Sic Semper Tyrannis" blog , but without citation. Clearly, this evaluation is circulating widely:
A different contributor to Pat Lang’s blog, this one writing yesterday under the pseudonym "Walrus," added a military consideration to this ongoing debate among military and civilian intelligence professionals over what must be done now to salvage the situation. "Walrus" expressed the concerns of many that President Trump is being pressured to go along with a major escalation in Syria, including no-fly zones, safe-zones, and American/allied boots on the ground in Idlib, which, if adopted, would be totally unacceptable to both Russia and Syria.
Walrus concluded that
—a proposed approach which Lyndon LaRouche emphatically endorsed in discussions today.