PRESS RELEASE
Russian Defense Ministry Suspends De-Confliction Hotline with Pentagon
April 8, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russia has officially suspended the deconfliction hotline with the U.S. as of today, as Moscow's Defense Ministry said would be done.
The Ministry stated yesterday that
This was stated by Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov. He said that his Ministry had sent an appropriate notification to the Pentagon via military diplomatic channels earlier on Friday.
U.S. Defense Department spokesperson Michelle Baldanza ingenuously told TASS on Friday, that Washington still wants to maintain dialogue with Russia on ensuring flight safety in the skies over Syria.
she said.