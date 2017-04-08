PRESS RELEASE Russian Defense Ministry Suspends De-Confliction Hotline with Pentagon April 8, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russia has officially suspended the deconfliction hotline with the U.S. as of today, as Moscow's Defense Ministry said would be done. The Ministry stated yesterday that "About an hour ago, the U.S. military attaché in Moscow was summoned to the Defense Ministry to get an official note, which said the Russian side was suspending as of 00:00 hours on April 8 the observance of its obligations under the memorandum of understanding on prevention of incidents and ensuring of flight safety in the course of operation in the Syrian Arab Republic." This was stated by Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov. He said that his Ministry had sent an appropriate notification to the Pentagon via military diplomatic channels earlier on Friday. U.S. Defense Department spokesperson Michelle Baldanza ingenuously told TASS on Friday, that Washington still wants to maintain dialogue with Russia on ensuring flight safety in the skies over Syria. "The Department of Defense maintains the desire for dialogue through the flight safety channel. It is to the benefit of all parties operating in the air over Syria to avoid accidents and miscalculation, and we hope the Russian Ministry of Defense comes to this conclusion as well," she said.