PRESS RELEASE U.S. Intelligence Professionals Blast Lies Fed to Trump April 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—Retired Defense Intelligence Agency officer Pat Lang, whose blog Sic Semper Tyrannis tends to be an outlet for the traditional American military outlook, issued an urgent blog posting yesterday afternoon, before the air strikes against Syria had begun, correctly warning that a "U.S. intervention in Syria is imminent." Col. (ret.) Lang asked his readers to "call your congressman or the White House to urge that the president not issue an execute order for what he is contemplating, until the intelligence on what happened is clear." Today, after the attack had occurred, the Sic Semper Tyrannis site prominently posted an entry by the pseudonymous Publius Tacitus, which charged that "Donald Trump’s decision to launch cruise missile strikes on a Syrian Air Force base was based on a lie." The column asserts that: 1) the Russians briefed the U.S. on the proposed target of a Syrian air attack in Idlib on April 4, as part of ongoing deconfliction communication; 2) the Syrian Air Force hit the target with conventional weapons, which unexpectedly contained deadly chemicals used to make weapons; and 3) "There is a film record. At least the DIA knows that this was not a chemical weapon attack." The author concludes that "this is Gulf of Tonkin 2," referring to the famous lie that was used to start the Vietnam War. "This attack was a violation of international law. Donald Trump authorized an unjustified attack on a sovereign country. What is even more disturbing is that people like Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, CIA Director Mike Pompeo and NSA Director General McMaster went along with this charade." Meanwhile Philip Giraldi, a former CIA officer and a leader of the VIPS (Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity), reported the day before the attack that "military and intelligence personnel intimately familiar" with the intelligence regarding the so-called chemical weapon attack of April 4, say that the narrative that Assad or Russia did it is a "sham," instead endorsing the version that Assad’s forces had bombed a terrorist storage facility with deadly chemicals in it. Giraldi added that his intelligence sources are "astonished" about the government and media narrative, and are considering going public with the facts. Giraldi also observed that "the Assad regime had no motive to do such a thing at this time."