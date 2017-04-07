PRESS RELEASE Trump, Xi Praise Summit; No Mention of Syria April 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—Although U.S. President Donald Trump’s illegal and foolish attack on Syria came literally in between the two sessions scheduled for his meetings with President Xi Jinping, the statements made together at the end of the summit made no mention of the incident, while praising the results of the meeting and promising strong relations and new developments to come between the U.S. and China. Trump said the two teams had made "tremendous progress in our relationship" and that "We’ll be making a lot of additional progress." He called the personal relationship established "outstanding," and that he looked forward to "being together many times in the future," while "lots of very potentially bad problems will be going away." Xi, according to Xinhua, said there are "a thousand reasons to make the China-U.S. relationship work, and no reason to break it." Xi invited Trump to a state visit to China, and Trump accepted, saying he hoped to make the trip at an "early date." Xi described four newly-established "high-level mechanisms for dialogue and cooperation between China and the United States," in diplomacy and security, economy, law enforcement and cyber security, as well as social and people-to-people exchanges. While no specific projects were signed in the meetings between the officials of the two sides, Xi called for setting up "a cooperative priority list for early harvest, advance negotiations on the bilateral investment treaty, and [to] explore the pragmatic cooperation in infrastructure construction and energy, among other areas." Without comment, Xinhua said the two leaders "informed each other of their current priorities in domestic and diplomatic agenda, and exchanged views on regional hot-button issues."