PRESS RELEASE Schiller Institute To Hold Conference on the ‘Belt and Road Initiative and Corresponding Ideas in Chinese and Western Philosophy’ April 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—Since the early 1990s, the Schiller Institute, founded by Helga Zepp-LaRouche, has campaigned for achieving world peace through international collaboration on a World Land-Bridge. Today, that objective is in the process of being realized, in the form of the Chinese government’s pursuit of a New Silk Road policy, which already has brought 70 nations into cooperation on crucial infrastructure projects. So far, however, the United States has declined to join this process. Since his inauguration, President Donald Trump has expressed the intent to positively engage with China, and Russia. During his recent trip to China, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shocked many by saying that the U.S. sought a “very positive relationship built on non-confrontation, no conflict, mutual respect, and always searching for win-win solutions.” To discuss that policy’s content and method, the Schiller Institute and the China Energy Fund Committee have proposed an assembly of scholars, diplomats, organizational representatives, students, business people and interested private citizens to exchange in a "dialogue of civilizations", to discuss how such a win-win policy might become clearer, and better known. The two day-conference in New York City on April 13-14 is the first of such assemblies. The conference will run from 10:00 A.M. to 5:30 p.m. on April 13, and 9:30 A.M. to 2:00 p.m. on April 14. A Classical music concert will be held on the evening the April 14 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Pre-registration is required, and can be carried out by calling 201-562-9890. A partial list of speakers includes: Dr. Patrick Ho, Deputy Chairman and Secretary General, China Energy Fund Committee; Dr. Liu Qiang, Director of Energy Economics Division, Institute of Quantitative & Technical Economics at Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS); Associate Professor, Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences; Prof. Nie Lei, Dean, School of Traffic and Transportation, Beijing Jiaotong University; Jason Ross, Editor-in-Chief, 21st Century Science and Technology magazine; co-author, The New Silk Road Becomes the World Land-Bridge; Benjamin Deniston, Researcher, 21st Century Science and Technology magazine; co-author, The New Silk Road Becomes the World Land-Bridge; and Hal B. H. Cooper Jr., PhD., P.E., Cooper Consulting Co., Kirkland, Washington; expert on the proposed Bering Strait railroad tunnel to Siberia.