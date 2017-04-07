French Presidential Candidate Cheminade in Lebanon, Will Meet with President Michel Aoun

"Jacques Cheminade, Presidential candidate in the French elections, is currently in Lebanon, where he will meet this morning, Friday, April 7, at 11:15, with Lebanese President Michel Aoun. The candidate afterward will hold a press conference.

"Whereas the tensions of the last days in Syria demonstrate the extreme urgency for a global political solution, Jacques Cheminade will develop in the course of this trip, his vision for a Middle East at peace and the conditions in which it can be rebuilt.

"Jacques Cheminade has long devoted close attention to the situation in this region of the world and is convinced that Lebanon constitutes a reference point for tolerance and mutual development which is particularly expressed by its generous acceptance of 1.5 million refugees.

"It behooves the other countries of the world to become inspired by this example, in order to contribute to reestablishing peace throughout the region as a whole and for the United Nations to ensure the most far-reaching aid for the Lebanese leadership.

"During his visit, Cheminade, campaigning to mobilize French voters, will have discussions with overseas French citizens."