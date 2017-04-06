|
PRESS RELEASE
Russia’s UN Deputy Envoy Slams Obama Policy over Syria Chemical Attack; Kremlin’s Peskov Warns of Provocation
April 6, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Vladimir Safronkov, slammed the Obama Administration’s policy for the chemical attack provocations in Syria, placing the real blame for the hoked-up crisis where it should be.
Safronkov said. "That decision became a pivot for further provocations by terrorist and extremist bodies, with the use of chemical weapons."
The West’s interest in incidents with chemical weapons "unfortunately has a well-defined ideological slant," he added.
Safronkov said. "We are hopeful it will not be repeated this time."
Russian Presidential spokesman Dimitry Peskov in a statement on April 6 said that accusations against the Syrian government are being made with insufficient and unreliable evidence, and he warned of possible provocation.
Peskov replied to a question about who, in his opinion, stood to gain from exploiting the situation. "This was a dangerous and monstrous crime, but it would be incorrect to hang labels [to identify those who did it]," Peskov told reporters on a conference call.
Peskov said evidence about the incident provided by the White Helmets civil defense group could not be considered reliable, saying: "We do not agree with these conclusions."
Peskov told reporters.
"The main idea is to refrain from hasty conclusions," Peskov told journalists.
Peskov also said that the disagreement was unlikely to change the nature of ties between Russia and the United States.