PRESS RELEASE Muslim Brotherhood Exposed at D.C. Press Conference April 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—Dr. Michael Morgan, an Egyptian and the producer of Pulse TV U.S.A, sponsored a forum yesterday at the Washington Press Club, on the subject, "How to Put The Muslim Brotherhood on the List of Terrorist Organizations." Dr. Morgan, a prominent Egyptian, now a U.S. citizen, hosted 14 Egyptian parliamentarians who were traveling with President El Sisi. The list of speakers was: State Senator Richard Black of Virginia; Terry Strada, the National Chair for 9/11 Families & Survivors United for Justice Against Terrorism; and Michael J. Del Russo, Senior fellow of the American Strategy Group. Senator Black led the panel and delivered an inspiring presentation on his own recollections of the depredations of Egypt by the Muslim Brotherhood’s President Muhammed Morsi, to the point that he had declared there was no need for even the Parliament of Egypt, and that he, Morsi, should make and implement the laws. As Senator Black related, 30 million Egyptians took to the streets in what was most likely the largest demonstration in world history, bringing down the Morsi government. He praised the courage of now President El Sisi for having the military move in and take the reigns of government to avoid unbelievable bloodshed in a civil war. Senator Black expressed how proud he was of the Egyptian people to overthrow such tyranny, saying that Americans should understand that this was most like our own revolution in 1776. At one point he said to the parliamentarians present, that under no circumstances should the Muslim Brotherhood ever be taken off the outlawed party list in Egypt. He warned that once you were rid of cancer you should never, never introduce it back in to your body. Terry Strada delivered a clear message that one had to cut the funding from all terrorist organizations, and then and only then could one eliminate terrorism. She indicated that many in the 9/11 community are seriously thinking that they had to reach out to the Muslim Community worldwide, who are the major victims of terrorism, and have their countries introduce their own versions of the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) that was adopted the U.S. Congress last year. In fact, the idea had already occurred to many of the Egyptian parliamentarians present, who asked repeatedly how they could help get the Muslim Brotherhood declared a terrorist organization in the U.S. and internationally. Yet the most moving discussion came in the extended Q and A. There was a very serious question which emerged about the nature of Islam. One of the speakers was raising the idea that Islam was intrinsically violent. It was at this point Senator Black related his own views. He said he was in Syria, and at first he prayed for the Alawites (Christians), then the Druze (Christians). Then he met wonderful Syrians who were Shi’ites who loved their country and government and were suffering immense hardships, and he started praying for them. Then he went to Homs and started talking to Sunnis who loved their country and he started praying for them. He found himself praying for everyone, that God would deliver them from such evil. At that point, Diane Sare, representing the Lyndon LaRouche Political Action Committee, spoke of the way to actually defeat all the British geopolitical horror. We had to look the the distinct possiblity that President Trump and President Xi will meet on Thursday, and that between the United States, China, and Russia, the whole British Imperial game that has been played against all the people of the world will be ended.