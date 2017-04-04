PRESS RELEASE Zuma Rallies South Africans Against Regime Change April 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—The leadership of South African President Jacob Zuma was tested and confirmed today. The battle for South African sovereignty and participation in the BRICS (the alliance including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) is being fought on several levels. A mass rally today at midday in Germiston, part of Greater Johannesburg, cosponsored by the African National Congress Youth League and the South African Student Congress, drew thousands and packed the stadium. Speakers included members of the ruling ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC). One speaker declared, "The West cannot dictate who will be President of South Africa." Another emphasized that "Credit ratings have nothing to do with the economy." The small ANC National Working Committee (NWC) met with the President for hours today, and unofficial reports indicate that the meeting went well for the President and his cabinet. Standard and Poor's has downgraded South African government bonds to junk status, but Moody’s has postponed any decision to change its rating. The regime-change movement’s public leader, ousted Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, nominally an ANC member, has confirmed, "Yes, I am calling for mass mobilization," but he is a man without a political machine. The regime-change strategy has shifted away from expecting to succeed in a No Confidence motion when Parliament reconvenes. Now it believes it must topple Zuma before the return of Parliament, but is operating on both tracks concurrently. It plans a monster march on the government at Union Buildings in Pretoria on April 9. There is danger of another Kiev Maidan here, but the government is aware of that danger, and has recently been reminded of it through the circulation of EIR’s dossier to government ministries. LaRouche South Africa’s R.P. Tsokolibane, in connection with the circulation of the dossier, has issued a release calling for an independent inquiry into regime-change operations in South Africa—especially the roles of Obama, Soros, and former U.S. ambassador to South Africa Patrick Gaspard—and providing links to EIR’s articles on regime-change networks and initiatives there. The release has gone to all MPs, among many others. Tsokolibane has written to U.S. Senator Mike Lee, asking that the U.S. Congress investigate regime-change operations in South Africa. Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, in a Johannesburg press conference of opposition party leaders yesterday, insisted defensively (and falsely) that "this is not a regime change" or an attack on the ANC, but about removing one man, Zuma.