|
PRESS RELEASE
Ted Postol, on the Fallacy of ‘Winning’ a Nuclear War
April 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—Emeritus MIT physicist Ted Postol, who has studied, in great detail, both the lies of the Pentagon’s claims that ballistic missile defense (BMD) tests were successful, and the fact that the real target of the U.S. European BMD deployment is Russia, not Iran, was interviewed by Undark on missile defense, on March 27. Bottom line:
Asked if the current failed system will be continued under the new administration, Postol says that, so far, deployment is continuing, and explains that the "defense system will have little or no capability."
The real danger, Postol says, is not from Iran or North Korea, but the fact that
Postol continues, that
Regarding North Korea, Postol says that the "biggest danger" is "that they could stumble into a nuclear confrontation with the West." He says, the "North Korean leadership is not crazy." Instead, it