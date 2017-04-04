|
Trump Surveillance Crime Closes Around ‘Team Obama’
April 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—Caught in the act, former Obama National Security Director Susan "I never leaked nothing to nobody" Rice and her National Security Council deputy, Ben Rhodes, have spent today protesting that Rice did nothing illegal in requesting the unmasking of U.S. citizens associated with Donald Trump appearing in foreign surveillance reports. The NSC Director has the right to make such requests, but only if national security or criminal actions may be involved.
The sheer scope of the "unmasking" operation reported, reduces those protestations to ridicule. To review:
After Bloomberg’s Eli Lake named Rice (identified as a British agent years ago by EIR) as the unmasker yesterday, Fox News revealed that multiple sources had reported that the identities received by Rice were
Not just a few identities, either. According to former U.S. Attorney Joseph diGenova, U.S. intelligence turned over to Rice "detailed spreadsheets" of intercepted calls which contained no criminal or national security information.
Exactly as House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes had reported after reading "dozens" of the reports made available to him by an intelligence community whistleblower two weeks ago.
In an explosive article posted late on Monday night, tweeted today by President Trump, the Daily Caller quoted diGenova:
Col. (Ret.) James Waurishuk, a former NSC staffer and former Deputy Director for Intelligence at the U.S. Central Command, called the Daily Caller’s attention to the implications of the sheer scope of the operation. To carry out such unmasking requests as Rice now admits she made,
This is, as Col. Waurishuk noted,
At the White House press briefing today, spokesman Sean Spicer raised some pertinent questions:
EIR asks, also: Is it conceivable, given the scope of the operation, that Rice’s "boss," President Barack Obama, did not know?