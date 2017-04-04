PRESS RELEASE Lavrov Slams Obama Administration, Again April 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—Speaking at a joint briefing with the Kyrgzyz Foreign Minister in Moscow today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov went after "speculation, reasoning by some media," that the bombing in the St. Petersburg metro was in revenge for Russia’s policy in Syria. Lavrov called that "cynical, vile," TASS reported. He launched into a broadside against unnamed "politicians," referencing the threat of terrorism inside Russia in revenge for Syrian policy made by "figures in the Obama Administration:" "I believe that this is unbecoming of politicians at all. And I hope that in the present situation, when terrorism threatens all countries without exception, such double standards will not exist and that politicians will show responsibility in this regard.... It is sad that this is not just a media invention, but similar thoughts were shared with the world community by figures in the Obama Administration."