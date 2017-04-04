|
PRESS RELEASE
Lavrov Slams Obama Administration, Again
April 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—Speaking at a joint briefing with the Kyrgzyz Foreign Minister in Moscow today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov went after "speculation, reasoning by some media," that the bombing in the St. Petersburg metro was in revenge for Russia’s policy in Syria. Lavrov called that "cynical, vile," TASS reported.
He launched into a broadside against unnamed "politicians," referencing the threat of terrorism inside Russia in revenge for Syrian policy made by "figures in the Obama Administration:"