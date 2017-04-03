World Can No Longer Look Away from Saudis’ Shameful Yemen War

April 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—Deutsche Welle’s correspondent Matthias von Hein, who has covered the Yemen war before, this past weekend had an unprecedentedly hard-hitting denunciation of the reality that

"the richest country in the Arab world is bombing the poorest country back into the Stone Age—a situation that’s been ongoing for two years now. And Western countries are willing assistants. The United States is helping to refuel fighter jets midair for the Saudi-led coalition. They would otherwise not be able to reach their targets in Yemen. Britain and the U.S. are selling weapons, including internationally outlawed cluster bombs. Since the beginning of the attacks, they’ve delivered some $5 billion (€4.7 billion) worth of weapons to the Saudis.

"The fact that the bombs far too often claim civilian lives appears to be of no concern to the military partners. Just the opposite: The U.S. has now announced plans to strengthen its cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the Yemen conflict. The supposed goal is the suppression of Iran’s influence in Yemen. But Tehran’s influence on the Houthi rebels is not nearly as big as Saudi Arabian propaganda would have us believe. The Houthis in Yemen cannot be compared with Hezbollah in Lebanon; they are not there to carry out Tehran’s bidding. If that were true, they would have respected Tehran’s warning to stay out of the capital, Sana’a, instead of going in and taking over the city.

"The Houthi rebels are getting little more than rhetorical support from Iran. And even if everything else is in short supply in Yemen, there appears to be no shortage of weapons. The Houthis were able to help themselves to supplies at the army’s depots, based on their alliance with former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. He ruled the country for two decades, remains well-connected, and has a lot of friends in the military that have joined the Houthi-Saleh rebellion. The Houthis are not in need of weapons deliveries from Iran. Nor are they even possible: The ports are blocked by the Saudi coalition. And that’s also one of the reasons why, according to UN information, there are some 7 million Yemenis who don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Half a million children are suffering from severe malnutrition. More than two-thirds of the population is dependent on food aid. These people are deliberately being starved to death.

"The current military escalation will not lead to a turnaround in the war, much less bring peace. The experience of the last two years has shown that, aside from the weapons industry, the only groups profiting from the chaos in the country are al-Qaeda and the so-called ‘Islamic State.’ Once again, Western politics seem to be breeding terrorists rather than eliminating them.