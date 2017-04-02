|
PRESS RELEASE
Moscow International Security Conference To Focus on Terrorism and Regional Threats
April 2, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported, during a March 31 conference call at the ministry, that the upcoming Sixth Moscow Conference on International Security, set for April 26-27 will be dedicated to the fight against terrorism and regional threats.
he said. Ways to protect information space will also be discussed. Shoigu said he expected a very large attendance at the conference, upwards of 700 people, including 500 representatives of foreign countries, among them 24 defense ministers and 14 deputies who have already confirmed their participation."
Shoigu said. The conference’s extensive program is available in Russian and English:
Elsewhere in Moscow, Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, told a conference entitled "Crucial Issues of Ensuring Russia’s National Security," that Russia is playing a growing role in settling military conflicts and crises and in tackling other major international problems. "Russia plays a greater role in tackling major international problems, settling military conflicts and crises and ensuring strategic stability," he said.