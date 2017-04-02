PRESS RELEASE

Moscow International Security Conference To Focus on Terrorism and Regional Threats

April 2, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported, during a March 31 conference call at the ministry, that the upcoming Sixth Moscow Conference on International Security, set for April 26-27 will be dedicated to the fight against terrorism and regional threats.

"The fight against international terrorism and security threats facing Europe, the Asian-Pacific region, Central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa will top the conference agenda,"

he said. Ways to protect information space will also be discussed. Shoigu said he expected a very large attendance at the conference, upwards of 700 people, including 500 representatives of foreign countries, among them 24 defense ministers and 14 deputies who have already confirmed their participation."

The large number of participants shows that the Moscow conference has become a platform appropriate for exchanging experience on maintaining domestic, regional and global security,"

Shoigu said. The conference’s extensive program is available in Russian and English: