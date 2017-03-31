|
PRESS RELEASE
Schiff Agrees to White House Invitation To View Intelligence Documents
March 31, 2017 (EIRNS)—Both chairman Devin Nunes and ranking member of the House Select Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff agreed yesterday that FBI Director Comey and National Security Agency director Rogers would be brought to testify in a closed-door hearing of their committee.
In a follow-on development today, Schiff has accepted the offer that the Trump White House made, to view classified material regarding the ongoing investigation at the White House. In accepting the invitation, Schiff stated:
The Senate Intelligence Committee leadership has also agreed that they will ask twenty witnesses to testify. Among them are Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner.