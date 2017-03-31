PRESS RELEASE

Schiff Agrees to White House Invitation To View Intelligence Documents

March 31, 2017 (EIRNS)—Both chairman Devin Nunes and ranking member of the House Select Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff agreed yesterday that FBI Director Comey and National Security Agency director Rogers would be brought to testify in a closed-door hearing of their committee.

In a follow-on development today, Schiff has accepted the offer that the Trump White House made, to view classified material regarding the ongoing investigation at the White House. In accepting the invitation, Schiff stated:

"I look forward to reviewing these materials at the earliest opportunity. After my review of the materials, we ask for your cooperation with our committee and the relevant agencies which have custody over the original documents."