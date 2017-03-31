PRESS RELEASE Putin Rejects Global-Warming Nonsense March 31, 2017 (EIRNS)—On the sidelines of the annual Arctic Forum conference in Arkhangelsk yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it made no sense for mankind to fight global warming, since it was not man-made. The warming had to do with "global cycles on Earth, or maybe even of planetary relevance." Mankind simply had to adapt to the changes, therefore, and, after all, warming also has benefits, particularly in the Arctic region, Putin said. Before the Forum began, Putin had visited the Franz Joseph archipelago in the Arctic Sea, according to accounts in the German press. Putin also referenced an Austrian scientist who had toured the same archipelago in the 1930s and seen pictures of the same location 20 years later showing that the iceberg melting had already begun, long before the growth of greenhouse gases had appeared. Putin said that it was more important to develop the Arctic region and to conduct more research in it, than drawing premature conclusions on its ecological situation now. In this context, Putin also wished Trump’s new Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt, who is a "climate skeptic," good success, adding that one has to look into Pruitt’s views.