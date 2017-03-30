PRESS RELEASE Tillerson’s Visit to Moscow ‘Is Being Worked Out,’ Says U.S. Ambassador Tefft March 30, 2017 (EIRNS)—Speaking on the sidelines of the "Arctic—Territory of Dialogue" International Forum in Arkhangelsk, a city in the north of European Russia, U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Tefft told reporters yesterday that U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to Moscow "is being worked out," TASS reported, also citing a Reuters report that Tillerson may visit Russia on April 12. Ambassador Tefft said: "I don’t think there is any delay on Tillerson’s visit, and both sides have to work this out." He also said he thinks "the meeting is gonna take place, both sides just have to agree on the time to announce it," TASS reported. Also present at the "Arctic—Territory of Dialogue" International Forum was Russian President Vladimir Putin. TASS reported elswhwere that Putin has confirmed that he plans to discuss the Russian-U.S. joint fight against international terrorism with U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson, saying, "Yes, of course, one of the key issues on our agenda is the fight against terrorism. If Mr. Tillerson comes—I met with him several times before, two or three times—we will be sure to discuss this issue," he said on March 30 at the plenary session of the Forum.