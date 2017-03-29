PRESS RELEASE

Putin, Tsipras Confirm Participation in Beijing Belt and Road Forum

March 29, 2017 (EIRNS)—It is now confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will take part in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on May 14-15 in Beijing.

"Beijing will host the Silk Road Forum on May 14-15," Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said today. "The leaders of more than 20 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, are expected to take part in it."