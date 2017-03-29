PRESS RELEASE ‘Deep State’ Coup Attempt Exposed March 29, 2017 (EIRNS)—The "Sic Semper Tyrannis" blog of military intelligence veteran Col. Patrick Lang published a concise summary and counterattack against the intelligence agencies’ attempt to bring down President Trump, written under the name "Publius Tacitus." "An anti-Russian propaganda campaign is running at full tilt and we find Democrats, most of the media and some Republicans spreading innuendo and outright lies about Donald Trump and his alleged ties to Vladimir Putin," the author writes. "But the facts about Russian influence over Trump are non-existent." He quotes "Meet the Press" in early March reporting, "In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says that there wasn’t evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump earlier this year." House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes (R-CA) is clearly now sitting on a bombshell which the attackers of Trump must suppress. Equally, Nunes must use it to bust the attack, or the attackers will not relent until Trump is out. Publius Tacitus summarizes: "Nunes already has confirmed in writing and in interviews†that the Obama Administration conducted the following activities against President-Elect Trump and his team between November 2016 and January 2017: "On numerous occasions, the Intelligence Community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition. "Details about U.S. persons associated with the incoming Trump administration—details with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value—were widely disseminated throughout the government, and apparently leaked to Obama administration allies in the media. Those leaks are felonies. "Names of Trump transition team members were unmasked their identities revealed and circulated—again, more felonies. "None of this surveillance was related to Russia or any investigation of Russian activities or of the Trump team." Publius Tacitus then reports today’s bragging on MSNBC by former Obama Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Evelyn Farkas "going on the record that the Obama Administration was spying on Trump: ‘I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can get as much intelligence as you can before President Obama leaves the administration.’" Colonel Lang himself then adds,: "Farkas has stated freely on TV that she and a group of associates from the Obama Administration went to congressional staffers who did not have access to these COMINT products and urged them to seek to gain access to them.... Evelyn Farkas is also a senior fellow of the Atlantic Council [funded] by the U.S. State Department, NATO, the governments of Latvia and Lithuania, the Ukrainian World Congress, and the Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk. The Atlantic Council has been among the loudest voices calling for a new Cold War with Russia." The Atlantic Council’s "Cyber Statecraft Initiative," headed by Dmitri Alperowitz, created CrowdStrike, the "cyber security" organization that initially claimed they had evidence the Russians were connected to the Trump organization. Crowdstrike and the FBI co-hatched the "fact" that the Democratic National Committee’s email communications were hacked by Russia. Crowdstrike has since had to retract its "intelligence" on this and other "exposes of Russia," as reported March 28 by Voice of America.† Finally, Publius Tacitus concludes, the intercepts against Trump team members illegally disseminated to the press and "the Hill" were not the products of a FISA warrant, but of "intelligence methods" of the type exposed by Edward Snowden. These intercepts were, he concludes, conducted by NSA or by British intelligence GCHQ.