PRESS RELEASE Nunes Is Not Leaving March 28, 2017 (EIRNS)—Obamacrats—of both the Democratic and Republican variety—spent the last 24-hours-plus demanding House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes’s head. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called for Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (Wis.) to replace Nunes as chair; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), backed by Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), called for him to resign. The unholy duo of Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain joined in, saying that if Nunes didn’t brief other Committee members on who his sources on the Obama Administration’s surveillance of President-elect Trump are, he should be removed. They charged that Nunes demonstrated a "lack of objectivity" by meeting last week with an intelligence whistleblower who gave him access to official intelligence community documents which show that the Obama administration had collected and then disseminated surveillance intelligence gathered on the President-elect and his transition team. Nunes demanded information on which Obama officials made the decision to "unmask" the names of American citizens monitored, because that is a crime. The Trumpgaters demand that Nunes reveal his sources, which he says he will not do. He told reporter Eli Lake on Monday, however, that he had copied down the identifying numbers on the documents he was shown, so as to formally request them in order for the other members of the Intelligence Committee to read them at secure locations outside of Congress as soon as this week. Nunes and the other Intelligence Committee members have the security clearance to read the documents—but it took a whistleblower to make them available. Lake, writing in Bloomberg, made two points of particular interest: that Nunes told him that the intelligence reports were sent to the Obama White House, as well as other Executive Branch agencies, and that Nunes "has a history of cultivating independent sources inside the intelligence community," and has a "network of whistleblowers," as seen in his investigations on Benghazi and pressure inside military Central Command to produce positive reports on U.S. anti-ISIS campaigns. Rep. Ryan refused to remove Nunes today, and Nunes dismissed the calls for him to recuse himself.