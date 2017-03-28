|
PRESS RELEASE
New U.S. Sanctions on Eight Russian Companies
March 28, 2017 (EIRNS)—New sanctions were announced last week against eight Russian companies charged with violating the U.S. "Iran, North Korea and Syria Nonproliferation Act" (INKSNA). The sanctions had been set into motion under Obama, as Russian media noted, but their implementation by the Trump administration is not welcomed.
Lavrov told Russia’s Argumenty i Fakty weekly in response to the sanctions, Sputnik reported.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova issued a statement on March 26 that Russia finds the new U.S. sanctions
An unnamed State Dept. official told Sputnik on March 25, that the determination to impose the sanctions, which are separate from the 2014 sanctions over Crimea, was taken on Jan. 17, and then reviewed by the new administration, prior to transmission to Congress on March 21.
White House Press Spokesman Sean Spicer’s read-out at Mondya’s White House briefing, of the statement issued by the State Department, "strongly condemn[ing]" the arrest of peaceful protestors in Russia on Sunday, will not help. The statement called the arrests "an affront to essential democratic values," and asserted that the U.S. will monitor the situation. "The Russian people, like people everywhere, deserve a government that supports an open marketplace of ideas," etc.