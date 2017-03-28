|
PRESS RELEASE
Lavrov: U.S. Starting To Realize Need for Coordination in Syria
March 28, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, yesterday, that he thinks that while coordination with the United States in Syria leaves much to be desired, the U.S. administration is starting to realize that the situation needs to change. In response to a question during a joint press conference with the foreign minister of Italy yesterday, Lavrov noted the complexity of the situation in Syria because of the number of interests operating there. He also noted that in September of 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin had suggested at the UN General Assembly that there should be a united, universal international front against terrorism.
"Today this principle is as relevant as never before in Syria," he said.
Lavrov reported that Russia is trying to develop coordination mechanisms through the Astana process and other avenues, including with the United States.
"So far, coordination leaves much to be desired," he said.
At the Defense Ministry, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, the chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operations Department, told reporters during a regular briefing, this morning, that the U.S.-led coalition is destroying critically important infrastructure in Syria.
