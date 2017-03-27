|
PRESS RELEASE
Will Democrats and Trump Join Forces for Real Healthcare?
March 27, 2017 (EIRNS)—On CNN’s nationally televised "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, Sen. Bernie Sanders (Independent-VT), invited President Trump to "come on board" a single-payer healthcare plan. A "single-payer" plan would work as the popular Federal "Medicare" program does, paying health costs for those over 65 based on paycheck contributions made by workers and employers during one’s working life.
Sanders told CNN-TV’s Dana Bach, "I’m going to introduce a Medicare-for-all, single-payer program." Sanders has repeatedly stated his support for making the highly popular Medicare available to everyone, and getting Republicans behind it.
"Medicare for all" could help to deliver on President Trump’s pursuit of lowering prescription drug prices, Sanders said, adding that he would look to work with the White House on the legislation:
Republicans, with a 237-193 edge in the House, did not have the votes to pass House Speaker Ryan’s bill, which Sanders called "a disastrous piece of legislation."
Now, President Trump is reaching out to Democrats to get a health bill that can pass and replace Obamacare. Today, Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer told Jonathan Easley of The Hill,
Spicer continued,
The U.S. House version of the "single-payer" healthcare bill, H.R. 676 has already been introduced by Rep. John Conyers (D-MI), who has sponsored it in every recent session of Congress. Conyers and others fought for it against the disastrous Obamacare.