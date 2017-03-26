PRESS RELEASE Will U.S. and Russian-Backed Forces Cooperate in Syria? March 26, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the U.S. armed and advised force of Kurds and Arab "opposition" forces in Syria, has announced through its spokesman that it may be possible to cooperate with the Syrian government military forces in the crucial effort to free Raqqa from the ISIS terrorists. In declarations to the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan, SDF spokesman Talal Silo claimed the SDF has always stated that the Syrian people have the right to liberate their areas, and that the Syrian Army is an essential part of the Syrian homeland and people, according to Al Masdar News wire service. The question here, is whether or not the Trump Administration has approved such a statement of cooperation. Another problem is that the Turks are opposed to the Kurds being involved in the assault. While Turkish forces are blocked from participation, they can still cause problems for the United States, which is backing the mostly Kurdish SDF. Both the SDF and the Syrian Arab Army are moving into positions around the ISIS headquarters in Raqqa. The United States flew in a significant force of the SDF to positions near Raqqa, while, according to Assad: "Now we are close to Raqqa. Our troops have reached the Euphrates River, which is very close to Raqqa that remains the stronghold of Daesh. This is why Raqqa will be our priority." The recent liberation of Deir Hafer gives the Syrian army a major platform for initiating a major assault on Raqqa, reported Fars News of Iran, yesterday. The Syrian government, of course, has also said repeatedly, that the U.S. involvement in the liberation of Raqqa is illegitimate.