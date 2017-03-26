PRESS RELEASE

Millions Protest Saudi Genocide in Sana’a, Yemen

March 26, 2017 (EIRNS)—Massive crowds have hit the streets of Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, today, in protest of the U.S.- and British-backed Saudi bombing campaign against the country’s Shi’a militias. The rally was held on the second anniversary of the start of the intervention and bombing campaign.

According to RT, hundreds of thousands of people took part in the demonstration. Pictures of the huge crowds look more like millions.