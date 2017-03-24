PRESS RELEASE Nunes: Comey and Rogers Called Back for Closed Session aMarch 24, 2017 (EIRNS)—House Intelligence Committee Chairmen Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) held another press conference today in the Capitol, announcing that the committee would hold a closed-door session, recalling both FBI chief James Comey and National Security Agency chief Adm. Mike Rogers. He said it was not in regard to the new evidence which Nunes revealed March 22 proving that several of the Trump team, and perhaps Trump himself, were exposed "incidentally" to surveillance by foreign taps, but on issues that can only be discussed in close session. He also said that the open hearing planned next week with Clapper, Brennan and Yates would be postponed. Recall that Nunes has been clear that NSA’s Rogers has been fully cooperative, unlike Comey. Nunes expects that the full files of the intercepts he was shown by an unidentified source would be turned over by the NSA, perhaps today, but by the beginning of next week at the latest. On Fox News last night, Nunes said, "We need to make sure that these leaks are being tracked down, and it’s part of our investigation ... to make sure that we do try to find who was at least knowledgeable of the information that eventually got leaked." Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, on Fox last night, said, "I hope the House and Senate Intelligence committee digs into this and rips apart the bureaucracies and find out who did it. Who authorized it and how the Obama Presidency made it easier to leak it. This is very very sobering.... This is one of the most incredible breaches of law since World War II. A newly elected president is being spied upon by his own government!" Pat Buchanan posted an article to his blog titled: "An Obama Plot To Sabotage Trump?" He wrote: "Two days after FBI Director James Comey assured us there was no truth to President Trump’s tweet about being wiretapped by Barack Obama, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said Trump may have had more than just a small point. The U.S. intelligence community, says Nunes, during surveillance of legitimate targets, picked up the names of Trump transition officials during surveillance of targets, ‘unmasked’ their identity, and spread their names around, virtually assuring they would be leaked. If true, this has the look and smell of a conspiracy to sabotage the Trump presidency, before it began." It appears clear, he says, that "a Deep State conspiracy to bring down [Trump’s] presidency seems to have been put in place by Obamaites, and perhaps approved by Obama himself." He takes note of both the Flynn case and the Wall Street Journal piece March 1 exposing Obama’s order to lower classification and widely disseminate "raw data," to target Trump. Buchanan’s conclusion: "For what benign purpose would U.S. intelligence agents spread secrets damaging to their own president to foreign regimes? Is this not disloyalty? Is this not sedition?"