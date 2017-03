PRESS RELEASE Glass-Steagall Resolution Introduced in Ohio March 23, 2017 (EIRNS)—A Glass-Steagall resolution was introduced to the Ohio House by ten representatives. The resolution is H.C.R. No. 7, 2017-2018, sponsored by Representatives Ramos, and Sheehy. Cosponsors: Representatives Antonio, Ashford, Boggs, Henne, Leland, Lepore-Hagan, K. Smith, and West. Ohio is the 13th state where legislators this year have introduced a memorial to reintroduce Glass-Steagall.