PRESS RELEASE Nunes: Evidence Is In Hand that Trump and Team Were Monitored Under Obama March 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes called a press conference midday this Wednesday, to announce that sources had stepped forward to provide him with proof of extensive intelligence community collection and dissemination of surveillance information on President-elect Trump and his transition team, carried out in the months of November, December, and January. That is, under Obama—just as President Donald Trump had charged. The House Intelligence Committee will thoroughly investigate this surveillance and its subsequent dissemination, to determine (1) who was aware of this activity; (2) who requested and authorized the unmasking of Trump team names; (3) if anyone directed the intelligence community (IC) to focus on Trump and his associations; and (4) if any laws, regulations, and rules had been broken in the process, Nunes specified. The British-Obama establishment is going wild that their "Trumpgate" so-called narrative has just been trumped. Nunes reported that he had read through "dozens" of official IC reports "legally" provided to him by sources responding to his call during Monday’s Intelligence Committee hearings for anyone who had information on surveillance of President-elect Trump to bring it to his committee’s attention. The reports confirm that information was collected by the U.S. intelligence community on Trump and his associates, in what appeared to be from "incidental collection" (i.e., ostensibly picked up in the course of surveillance of non-U.S. citizens) which was legal, Nunes said. However, "details about U.S. persons involved in the incoming administration with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value were widely disseminated in intelligence community reports," and the names of Trump transition members monitored in such "incidental" collection had been "unmasked." This is a crime. None of the monitoring was related to Russia or any investigation of Russian activities, nor were they part of any criminal investigation, from what he has been provided, Nunes noted. He added that he is "alarmed" by this pattern of IC monitoring, as it looks a lot like what was revealed a year-and-a- half ago as being run against members of Congress, also. Nunes reported that he had spoken to the heads of the CIA and NSA this morning, informing them of this new material, and requesting that they comply with his March 15 request for all records of just such activity by this Friday. He expected to speak to FBI chief James Comey today, and didn’t know yet if the FBI would comply, but he was on his way over to the White House to brief officials on this evidence.