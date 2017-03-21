|
PRESS RELEASE
‘A Breach in the Anti-Putin Group-Think’
March 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—Under that headline, Russian expert and Committee for East-West Accord member Gilbert Doctorow highlighted for Consortium News, yesterday, the significance of Foreign Affairs’ recent publishing an article suggesting President Trump understands more about U.S.-Russian relations than the Washington policy elite. Robert English’s article, "Russia, Trump, and A New Detente," trashes decades of U.S. Russia-is-the-enemy and Putin-is-the-devil policy.
Foreign Affairs is
Doctorow points out; it has published one known article which bucked the line of the neoconservative and liberal intervenists that "Russian aggression" is responsible for everything.
Author English’s arguments, while thorough and uncompromising, are not extraordinary, Doctorow writes. What is "stunning," is that Foreign Affairs would chose to publish a piece whose premise is that stated in the opening paragraph:
Doctorow suggests that Foreign Affairs broke its policy line, because, despite the Washington, D.C., frenzy against Russia, "the underlying reality is that the neocons are descending into a fury over their sudden loss of power.... Foreign Affairs magazine may be bending to the recognition that it is risking its credibility if it continues to put all its eggs in the we-hate-Russia basket."