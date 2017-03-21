|
PRESS RELEASE
Trump Evokes American System, Abraham Lincoln, and Henry Clay at Louisville Rally
March 21, 2017 (EIRNS)—Addressing the packed stands at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky yesterday evening, President Donald Trump took a page out of American history, when he evoked Abraham Lincoln, Henry Clay, and Clay’s belief in the "American System." Trump pointed out that
He said, "Like Henry Clay, we want to put our own people to work." Further, "We believe in two simple rules: Buy American, and hire American."
Taking a swipe at free trade, Trump pointed out that
Trump drew one of the biggest cheers of the night when he promised to restore the nation’s struggling coal industry, which has hit Kentucky especially hard with job losses. "We are going to put our coal miners back to work. The miners are coming back."