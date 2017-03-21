PRESS RELEASE Tillerson To Go to Russia in April, After Trump-Xi Confab March 21, 2017 (EIRNS)—U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to Russia in April, reported TASS today, citing confirmation from the U.S. State Department. The TASS report also said, citing an unnamed U.S. official, that Tillerson would skip the April NATO foreign ministers meeting, so as to be able to take part in the talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who would be visiting the United States around the same time, and likely meeting with Pres. Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, April 6-7. The schedule of April meetings for Sec. Tillerson, subject to confirmation is: April 6-7 in the United States, at the time of Pres. Xi’s visit to the United States.

April 5-6 NATO meeting in Brussels, to be attended by Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon.

April 10-11 at the Group of Seven Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Lucca, Italy.

April 11 follow-on. In Moscow at some point.