|
PRESS RELEASE
Tillerson To Go to Russia in April, After Trump-Xi Confab
March 21, 2017 (EIRNS)—U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to Russia in April, reported TASS today, citing confirmation from the U.S. State Department. The TASS report also said, citing an unnamed U.S. official, that Tillerson would skip the April NATO foreign ministers meeting, so as to be able to take part in the talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who would be visiting the United States around the same time, and likely meeting with Pres. Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, April 6-7.
The schedule of April meetings for Sec. Tillerson, subject to confirmation is: