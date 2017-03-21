PRESS RELEASE Famine in Somalia Claims More Victims, Threatens Millions in East Africa March 21, 2017 (EIRNS)—Reuters reported 26 deaths from hunger in the semi-autonomous Jubbaland region of southern Somalia in just a day-and-a-half, citing Somalia government radio. "Somalia, like other countries in the region, is facing a devastating drought that has killed livestock, cut harvests and left 6.2 million people, about half its population, in need of food aid. The acute hunger gripping Jubbaland caused an exodus of hundreds of families into the capital Mogadishu seeking help," the Reuters report said. On March 20, Bloomberg reported the European Union committing an extra €165 million ($178 million) to battle humanitarian crises in East Africa, including a famine in South Sudan and drought in Somalia. "From the total, 100 million euros will be allocated to help responses to the crisis in South Sudan and an influx of its refugees to neighboring countries, the EU said Monday in an emailed statement. Humanitarian assistance for droughts in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya will be targeted with €65 million," the Bloomberg article noted. On March 8, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, visiting Kenya, had warned that East Africans are facing starvation and that the situation might worsen if nothing is done to avert the crisis. "The United Nations estimates more than 17 million people are facing hunger in nine countries. Somalia is facing its second famine in less than six years, South Sudan has declared some parts of the country in famine, and Kenya’s government declared the drought there a national disaster. More than 5.5 million people are going to bed hungry in Ethiopia alone," Voice of America reported.