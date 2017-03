PRESS RELEASE Call for Congress to Act on Glass-Steagall Filed in North Carolina Legislature March 21, 2017 (EIRNS)—Yesterday, a resolution was filed in the General Assembly of North Carolina, "urging Congress to enact, without delay, an ’American Economic Recovery Program,’ with suggested parameters and specifics in order to provide mechanisms to restore the economic health and well-being of America and its citizens." The state bill is House Joint Resolution 391. Citing aspects of the U.S. "financial crisis," the resolution specifies four actions to be taken, based on the 2014 "Four Laws" by Lyndon LaRouche, beginning with restoring the provisions of the 1933 Glass-Steagall Act.